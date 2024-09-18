(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are monitoring talented 18-year-old Chelsea right-back Josh Acheampong, according to reports.

Despite a disappointing summer window in which they failed to land their number one target, Marc Guehi, the Magpies have actually made a good start to the season.

Eddie Howe’s side is unbeaten with three wins and a draw from their opening four games and sit third in the Premier League on 10 points.

Newcastle monitoring Acheampong

Having had issues with profit and sustainability over the summer and not being able to spend a lot of money, Newcastle will be hoping they are in a better position to invest over the next couple of windows.

New sporting director Paul Mitchell oversaw his first window after taking over from Dan Ashworth who joined Manchester United and labelled the club’s existing transfer policy as not fit for purpose.

Over the coming windows, Mitchell is likely to put his mark on proceedings and it will be interesting to see what type of player he targets, and it seems one has already been identified.

I News have reported that Newcastle are monitoring Chelsea youngster Acheampong, who attracted interest from Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid over the summer.

The ‘sensational’ (as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango on X) defender is highly rated at Chelsea and made his debut for the club last season and also made his England under-19 debut earlier this month.

The report adds that Chelsea’s stance on the teenager is that he’s not for sale, although with the financial benefits of selling academy players that stance could change.

Acheampong is clearly a talent and Newcastle are perhaps looking to target younger players who they can try and develop into first-team regulars.

If Acheampong were to make the switch to St James’ Park he would become the third Chelsea academy graduate in the squad after Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, with the Magpies needing to find a younger alternative to Kieran Trippier.

It would also represent a devastating blow to the Blues’ talent factory after having lost the extremely highly-rated Rio Ngumoha (16) to league rivals Liverpool in the summer.