Newcastle United get major boost to sign highly sought after English midfielder

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is open to a return to the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder made his England debut during the international break after being given the opportunity by new manager Lee Carsley.

Gomes left Manchester United for more first team opportunities and his career trajectory has shown that he made the right decision after the progress he has made.

Newcastle United are interested in a move for the 24-year-old midfielder, as mentioned in the report.

The midfielder’s contract with the French club is set to expire next year, making him a free agent.

His availability for free next year is attracting attention in his services, with several Premier League clubs holding a concrete interest in the player.

After his fine performances for England against Ireland and Finland, he has raised his stock in the game and shown that he is good enough to perform at the top level.

Newcastle United have expertly explored the free agent market due to the financial issues they have faced recently.

The Magpies signed defender Lloyd Kelly as a free agent this summer and Gomes could be the next free agent to arrive at St James’ Park.

The midfielder is also being tracked by Liverpool, who would be making a controversial move if they move ahead with their interest in the former Man United midfielder.

Newcastle United failed to make big signings this summer

Gomes is a versatile player who can play out wide or in the centre and his passing quality is his main strength.

The Magpies had a poor summer transfer window with the Toon Army failing to sign their top transfer target Marc Guehi.

They are ready to go ahead with their interest in Gomes next year but competition from Liverpool could change the situation.

Top Photo by George Wood/Getty Images