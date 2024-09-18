Newcastle United’s latest plan of action will not go down well with Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United faced financial issues in the summer transfer window.

Due to concerns about Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Magpies considered selling winger Anthony Gordon to Liverpool.

The Merseyside club had shown concrete interest in signing the England international attacker, who enjoyed a successful season with the Magpies in 2023-24.

Gordon scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 35 Premier League matches last season.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle are ready to sit down with the former Everton winger to discuss the terms of a new contract at St James’ Park.

They want to keep Gordon at the club as they consider him one of their most prized assets along with Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Eddie Howe’s team dealt with their PSR issues by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson in the summer transfer window.

With no problem in keeping Gordon at the club, they want to make sure they tie the player to a long term contract so that Liverpool cannot poach him in the near future.

As per the report, the Merseyside club still retain interest in the player and they will make an approach in the future to sign the talented, young winger.

The Magpies are currently involved in contract discussions with Isak and they are ready to make him the highest paid player at the club.

Newcastle United should sort Gordon’s contract on urgent basis

After dealing with that, they will start working on Gordon’s contract at the club, which expires in 2026.

The Magpies desperately need to keep their best players at the club if they want to challenge the Premier League status quo on a regular basis.

Gordon, Isak, Guimaraes are all key players who can take the club to the next level and help them reach Champions League football, just like they have done in the past.

Howe’s team have started the season in fine form, with three wins from their first four matches of the season.

Newcastle travel to Fulham in the Premier League next on Saturday.

