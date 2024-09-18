(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian went off at half time against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

City were held to a goalless draw by the Italian champions with both teams having good opportunities to win the game.

However, the main focus after the game was the fitness of De Bruyne with a huge game against Arsenal at the Etihad coming up on Sunday.

Guardiola issues De Bruyne update

De Bruyne appeared to suffer an injury as he pulled up towards the end of the first half and he didn’t emerge for the second.

The Belgian missed a large chunk of last season with a hamstring injury and City will be desperately hoping he’s not set for another extended period on the sidelines.

Speaking after the game Guardiola provided an update on the midfielder and confirmed he was being assessed and more would be known on Thursday.

“I don’t know haven’t spoken to doctors yet,” he told reporters.

“We will assess tonight and I will have more information tomorrow.”

City fans will be hoping it’s nothing serious and it was just a precaution and they now face an anxious wait to find out the extent of the issue.

Whilst the likes of Phil Foden or Ilkay Gundogan could replace De Bruyne if he misses the Arsenal game it’s still a huge blow.

The Belgium international has been a key part of City’s success since he arrived from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in Premier League history.

The 33-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League, amongst many other trophies during his time at the Etihad.