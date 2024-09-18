LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A detail view of a corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have endured a difficult time this season, with Ange Postecoglou’s men winning just one game out of four so far.

They are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table after defeat against Arsenal at home exposed their shortcomings once again.

A thumping header from Gabriel once again showed that Tottenham suffer a lot from defending set piece situations.

It was an eventful time in North London off the pitch as well last weekend, with Spurs being offered the opportunity to sign free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to TBR Football, Postecoglou’s team were offered the chance to sign French midfielder Rabiot, who is currently a free agent after leaving Juventus this summer.

The former PSG and Juve midfielder opted to return to his homeland eventually, by deciding to join Marseille.

The player has signed a contract with Marseille for a reported wage of £162,000-per-week.

The midfielder represented France at Euro 2024 this summer and became a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Juventus.

He had attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer but the player has preferred a move to join Marseille.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will regret missing out on the opportunity to sign Rabiot.

Considering how their midfield has played so far this season, they could have benefited from the player’s experience and quality to control games.

