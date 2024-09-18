Ange Postecoglou explains how he motivates Tottenham players to end 16-year trophy drought

Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has explained how he motivates his players to try to end the club’s incredible 16-year trophy drought ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup game against Coventry City.

Spurs haven’t won a piece of silverware since the League Cup final of 2008, though there have been some near-misses in the last decade and a half, most notably the 2019 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Postecoglou, however, insists that he doesn’t see this as a burden, but an opportunity, and it actually made the job a very attractive one for him, as he would love to be the one to be able to end that trophy drought.

It seems the Australian tactician is also using this to motivate the Tottenham players, so that they don’t feel too much of the pressure themselves.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the start of the club’s Carabao Cup campaign, Postecoglou spoke positively about the challenge of finally being able to bring silverware to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou on ending Tottenham’s trophy drought

“The t word, you can try and ignore it … but it’s the reality, it’s a fact – just face up to it,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“What I keep saying to the guys – what a great opportunity. Imagine you are the ones that do it. It was the biggest attraction for me coming here.

“I get it, it’s the Premier League, everyone wants to be here, it’s a big club, you get rewarded financially … but the one that ticked the biggest box for me was that. Imagine I did. Imagine that happened. I reckon it’s something I could reflect pretty fondly on.

“I don’t see that as a burden, but an opportunity.”

It will be interesting to see if this mentality works for THFC, who have not had the best start to the season and who will be desperate to bounce back from the disappointment of losing 1-0 at home to rivals Arsenal in last weekend’s North London Derby.