“You’ll get a punch on the nose” – Ange Postecoglou’s violent response to Tottenham’s social media trolls

(Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

It’s rare that Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou, isn’t anything other than direct, and it’s refreshing to see someone not beat around the bush when it comes to giving soundbites about important matters.

The Australian clearly doesn’t suffer fools gladly, with his legendary press conference appearances as entertaining for his acerbic wit, acid tongue and deadpan delivery as anything else.

Ange Postecoglou won’t tolerate trolling of his Tottenham players

Consistently telling it as it is, it’s clear to see why his players would respond to and respect his brand of man-management.

There are no grey areas where he’s concerned, and it leaves no one in any doubt whatsoever that he says what he means and means what he says.

Lately, there has been abuse directed at Brennan Johnson on social media, and Postecoglou gave a typically forthright response.

??? Postecoglou on Brennan Johnson getting abused on social media: “Criticism is one thing, you accept that”. “To sit down and write something abusive anonymously… say it in front of me, you’ll get a punch on the nose, you won’t do it again, mate. But they won’t do that”. pic.twitter.com/Qd4jVUUzUX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2024

“Criticism is one thing, you accept that,” he was quoted as saying on X (formerly Twitter) by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“To sit down and write something abusive anonymously… say it in front of me, you’ll get a punch on the nose, you won’t do it again, mate.

“But they won’t do that.”

Postecoglou’s honest outburst is unlikely to deter those keyboard warriors who make it their business to be unpleasant, however, if more people spoke out in the same manner, it could dilute the impact that posts have in a wider context.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Johnson himself has been affected by the trolling, but it does highlight once again the ease with which those posting can do so anonymously, and potentially without further recourse.

Social media companies do have a responsibility to keep everyone that uses their platforms safe, but there’s still a long, long way to go before they can be said to have been doing enough in this regard.

Top photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images