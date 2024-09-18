“Waste of money” – Pundit slams expensive Man United signing for doing ‘nothing’

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United have had their fair share of big money signings not doing well at the club.

The Red Devils have been criticised for signing the likes of Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria and many other players in big money moves.

None of those players performed well for the club consistently and proved to be flops at Old Trafford.

The jury is still out on the players the club have signed this summer as it is too early to make judgements about them.

However, one of the players who joined the club back in 2022 has received criticism from football pundit Simon Jordan.

He has accused Brazilian winger Antony for bringing “nothing” to the team and the investment made by the Red Devils on the former Ajax player has been a “waste of money”.

Jordan told talkSPORT:

“Of course there is a pressure and of course there is an expectation because if you spend big money on players, naturally you expect big outcomes.

“If a £25m footballer doesn’t succeed there’s less noise around it. In this instance, with Antony, at £25m he would have been a bad buy because he’s been poor and everything about him has been poor.

“He’s brought nothing. What has he brought to Manchester United beside headlines? Certainly nothing on the football field.

“So at £25m you would be saying it’s a waste of money, at £85m you’ve got to look at the manager and ask why he bought him, especially as he knew him.”

Antony has failed to make a positive impact at Old Trafford since his big money move from Ajax.

The player was signed by Man United because Erik ten Hag had faith in him, having managed the player in the Dutch Eredivisie in the past.

Man United have much better wide options than Antony

The winger has fallen down the pecking order at the club with the manager preferring Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of Antony.

Marcus Rashford offered the penalty against Barnsley in the EFL Cup to Antony so that the player can regain his confidence.

There is a long way to go for Antony to justify the money that the Red Devils paid for him.

It remains to be seen if his long term future is at Old Trafford or in the Middle East, since the player had been connected with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Top Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images