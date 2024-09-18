Real Madrid planning Premier League raid with Arsenal and Tottenham stars being eyed

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s transfer plans could be bad news for Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.

When the La Liga giants come for a player, they hardly fail to get what they want.

Real Madrid’s knock is different compared to all other clubs, with the Spanish giants boasting a history of success on in all competitions.

They are now targeting a move for Premier League defenders who have impressed for quite some time.

According to Independent, Real Madrid are aiming to sign either William Saliba of Arsenal or Christian Romero of Tottenham.

The Champions League winners are planning for a new era of domination in world football and they have already identified their transfer targets.

As per the report, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also on the shortlist of the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid have made it their habit to sign the best young players in the world.

This summer they managed to sign Kylian Mbappe while last year, Jude Bellingham joined the club from Borussia Dortmund and has been a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have managed their transfer dealings and their finances cleverly and they are in a position to make some big signings in the near future.

Despite Real Madrid’s interest in Arsenal defender Saliba, they know he will be difficult to sign.

William Saliba has hugely impressed for Arsenal

Arsenal have enjoyed progress in the last few seasons and their strength and upward trajectory will make it difficult for the La Liga club to sign the French defender.

They have made Tottenham defender Romero their back-up option in case they fail to sign Saliba.

The Arsenal defender, along with his centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes, has become one of the best players in the world in his position.

He has shown in the last two seasons that he is heading to the top with his fine performances and consistency at the top level.

The defender is tied to the North London club till 2028 and it will not be easy for Real Madrid to sign him.

