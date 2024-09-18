41-year-old boss has his release clause shared to Leeds United

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Rotherham United at Elland Road on February 10, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is under pressure at Elland Road, according to Football Insider.

The manager has endured a difficult start to the season which has started conversations about his future at the club.

His job may not be in immediate trouble at the moment but there is no guarantee of his long term future at Elland Road.

The Whites have already set their sights on another manager, who will cost them around £2million to join the club.

As per the report in the Football Insider, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, who was Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant manager at Leeds, has a £2million release clause in his contract at the club.

Corberan is enjoying an impressive start to the season, taking West Brom to the top of the Championship table.

A number of clubs in the second tier of English football are monitoring the Spanish manager.

Corberan is highly rated and respected at Leeds United and he is someone they could target in the future.

The manager guided West Brom to the Championship play-offs last season but failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Corberan was the former manager of Leeds United’s U21 team for three years.

