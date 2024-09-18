Roma sack Daniele De Rossi despite renewing him three months ago

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

Football is a brutal game at the best of times, and that’s never better evidenced than by Roma’s decision to sack Daniele De Rossi after just four games of the Serie A season.

The 41-year-old took over the first-team manager’s job from Jose Mourinho in January of this year, and it was clearly felt by club hierarchy that one of their legendary players was the right man to take them forward – evidenced by their decision to extend his contract until 2027 in June.

How quickly things can change, however.

Roma sack Daniele De Rossi after just four games

So far in 2024/25, Roma have lost 2-1 at home to Empoli, and drawn with Juventus (0-0), Cagliari (0-0) and Genoa (1-1).

It appears that the result against Genoa was the final straw for owners, the Friedkin Group, and on Wednesday morning, the official Roma website announced the news of De Rossi’s sacking.

‘AS Roma announces that Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,’ a statement read.

‘The club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages.

‘A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work he has done in recent months with passion and dedication.

‘Communication regarding the team’s technical guidance will follow.’

On the face of it, the decision seems to be a real knee-jerk reaction to an admittedly poor start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Four games in is not really the best time to judge how well things are going, and it’s a decision that could well come back to haunt the owners.

Top photo by Getty Images/Getty Images