The threat of one of Tottenham Hotspur’s senior players moving on would appear to be enough to ensure that contract discussions are high on the agenda.

Real Madrid are apparently interested in the services of Spurs’ Argentinian centre-back, Cristian Romero, however, the North Londoner’s are going all out to keep hold of the player known as ‘Cuti.’

According to Give Me Sport, the Lilywhites are willing to offer the defender a new contract worth £200,000 per week.

Tottenham preparing to make Romero top earner

This would make him the top earner at the club, as current captain, Son Heung-min, is on £190,000 per week according to the outlet.

Clearly, the club need to move quickly if they want to tie the 26-year-old down for what would be regarded as the peak years of his career.

As reigning European and La Liga champions, and with players such as Jude Bellingham, Vini Jr. and Kylian Mbappe as potential team-mates, the pull to join Real Madrid is obvious.

Romero’s importance to Ange Postecoglou cannot be overstated, and if Tottenham really do want to be seen as a force domestically and on the continent in the years to come, tying the defender down to a new deal is of the upmost importance.

