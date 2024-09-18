Striker sparks transfer rumours by claiming he dreams of playing for Man United

A limp corner flag displaying the Manchester United crest is seen ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United have focused on their attack in the last two summer transfer windows.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer and this summer, they managed to get their hands on Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

They have paid attention to the Serie A market and signed both their attackers from Italy.

Another striker from Serie A has now claimed that he dreams of playing for the Premier League club.

Lecce star Nikola Krstovic has revealed his desire to play for Man United and claimed that it is his dream to represent the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old, who still has a lot to prove in his career, joined the Italian club last summer but he is already aiming to join Man United in the future.

The striker said, as quoted by CalcioLecce:

“After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’. Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United,” he said.

“It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present.”

The Montenegrin international has a long way to go in his career to prove himself at the top level.

Since joining the Italian club, Krstovic has scored nine goals and registered two assists.

Man United have their striker options sorted

It is highly unlikely to see Man United target a move for another striker in the near future, with the club signing two young strikers in recent windows.

Krstovic will have to wait for his chance to join Man United and to get that opportunity, he will have to perform well and show consistency.

His dream to play for the Red Devils shows that he is ambitious and working towards getting to the top of the European football pyramid.

For the time being, Man United are satisfied with the two strikers they signed from Serie A and hoping to achieve success with both of them.

