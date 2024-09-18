(Footage courtesy of Sky Sports)

Tottenham staged a late comeback to beat Coventry and advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the season and have just four points from their first four games following defeat to Arsenal in last weekend’s north London derby.

The Carabao Cup represents as good a chance as any for Spurs to end their long wait for a trophy and for so long they were staring down the barrel of an embarrassing exit.

Brandon Thomas-Asante put Coventry ahead just after the hour mark, before Djed Spence equalised in the 88th minute and Brennan Johnson secured the win in the 92nd minute.

It was a nice first-time finish but the goal wouldn’t have come about without a brilliant show of determination from Rodrigo Bentancur. The 27-year-old won the ball back in midfield before playing a brilliant pass through to Johnson to apply a neat finish and secure passage to the next round of the competition.

Next up for Tottenham is a home game against Brentford on Saturday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou looks for his second league win of the season.

Johnson scores late Spurs winner

The 23-year-old’s effort is his first for Spurs in the 2024/25 season after finding the back of the net on five occasions in the prior campaign (in addition to 10 assists).