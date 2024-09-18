(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

It’s been a good week so far for Aston Villa after they comprehensively dismantled Young Boys on Tuesday night in their first Champions League/European Cup tie since 1983.

A 3-0 victory has placed the Villains in second place in the table thanks to the new league format, and ahead of the Wednesday and Thursday night fixtures.

Aston Villa hoping to land highly-rated 24-year-old

Bayern Munich won’t be overhauled this week owing to an epic 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb, a match in which Harry Kane scored four.

Villa will hope to continue their own good form in their next Premier League games against Wolves and Ipswich, before a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final as they take on Bayern.

They could well have another player within their ranks by then too, with HITC suggesting that the club are working to sign free agent Oumar Solet.

The 24-year-old had his contract terminated by RB Salzburg at the weekend, though the circumstances remain unclear.

A player who has won the Austrian top-flight for the last three seasons is seemingly a highly-prized capture with HITC noting that several European clubs are looking into the possibility of securing his services.

