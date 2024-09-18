West Ham eager to sign unhappy £292k P/W ace in January

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

During the recent summer transfer window, West Ham United were amongst the busier teams in the Premier League.

The Irons, thanks to the hard work of their technical director, Tim Steidten, brought in some top class talent such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and others, which gave the club a real lift ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

West Ham want unhappy German international

Though the East London outfit arguably haven’t started the season as well as might be expected, it’s going to take time for the new players to gel, notwithstanding that first-team coach, Julen Lopetegui, has stuck with West Ham’s tried and tested players in the main so far.

By the time that the January transfer window comes around, the Spaniard will have a much better idea of which players he can rely on in the second half of the campaign.

Regardless of who is considered as first choice or not, that’s unlikely to stop Steidten from using his extensive network of contacts to bring other players into the club if the chance arises.

Indeed, according to The Sun, the club are long-term admirers of Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

Given that the outlet also report on how unhappy the German international is since Vincent Kompany took over as manager at the Bavarian giants, there’s a chance that a deal could be done to see the 29-year-old join up with countryman Niclas Fullkrug.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much Bayern would ask for the midfielder, and unless he were to reduce his current £292,000 per week wages (Capology), a move to the London Stadium is likely to be a non-starter in any event.

The Sun also note Man United’s interest, and the Red Devils, given their history, might well feel that they would have the upper hand in any future negotiations.

