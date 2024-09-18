(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s William Saliba believes he is currently one of the best defenders in the world but admitted he needs to do one thing in order to become the best.

Saliba has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons and has formed a formidable partnership with Brazil international Gabriel Magalhaes.

The France international has had several loan spells away from the Emirates with the likes of Marseille and Nice which have really helped him develop and mature into the player he is currently.

Saliba missing one thing in order to be best in the world

Arsenal had the best defence in the league last season and Saliba became the first player in the club’s history to play every minute of a Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old has started this season off in similar fashion and following last weekend’s victory against Tottenham, the Gunners have conceded just once in their opening four games.

Saliba is arguably already one of the best defenders in the world, but the Frenchman believes he needs to win trophies if he’s to be considered the best in the world.

“I have been on the right track for both seasons, mainly last season,” Saliba told Fox Sports Mexico.

“I’m perhaps on my way to becoming the best defender in the world.

“I think I’m one of the best at the moment, but to say that I have to win some titles. I think that’s what I’m missing right now.

“If you win titles, you’re good and if you don’t, you can’t say you’re the best. That’s what I believe. I’m one of the best in the world.”

Having come within two points of the Premier League title last season Saliba will be hoping it’s third time lucky for Arsenal as they look to end a wait that stretches over twenty years for a league title.

Saliba will also be hoping the Gunners can challenge in the Champions League and try to win that trophy for the first time in the club’s history.