Anthony Gordon spotted in one-of-a-kind £190,000 Call of Duty-inspired Hummer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine.

Anthony Gordon has reportedly been spotted driving in one of the country’s rarest cars.

The Newcastle forward’s Hummer caught the attention of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars following a recent training session at Darsley Park.

And Gordon didn’t disappoint.

Anthony Gordon driving rare £190,000 car [Image from X.]
More Stories / Latest News
Leeds scouting top manager as Daniel Farke successor
Postecoglou completely ignored Tottenham player on the bench last night
Joelinton plans Newcastle exit months after signing £150k-a-week deal

The 23-year-old was spotted in his Hummer, which is worth £190,000 and is inspired by Activision’s popular video game Call of Duty.

Credit: Call of Duty/Infinity Ward

The huge GMC produced truck is over 2 metres high and 2.2 metres wide. It is fully-electric and believed to be the first of its kind to be imported into the UK from America.

Top photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine.

More Stories Anthony Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.