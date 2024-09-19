Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine.

Anthony Gordon has reportedly been spotted driving in one of the country’s rarest cars.

The Newcastle forward’s Hummer caught the attention of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars following a recent training session at Darsley Park.

And Gordon didn’t disappoint.

The 23-year-old was spotted in his Hummer, which is worth £190,000 and is inspired by Activision’s popular video game Call of Duty.

The huge GMC produced truck is over 2 metres high and 2.2 metres wide. It is fully-electric and believed to be the first of its kind to be imported into the UK from America.

