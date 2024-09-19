chelsea news arsenal news image

Viktor Gyokeres has established himself as one of the best attacking players in European football right now and he is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs.

According to Graeme Bailey from HITC, Arsenal and Chelsea sent scouts to watch the player in action on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League. Sporting CP picked up a 2-0 win over French outfit LOSC Lille and Gyokeres opened the scoring for his side.

Gyokeres is rated extremely highly by the two London clubs and they are prepared to make a move for him in 2025. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Chelsea decide to come forward with an official offer to sign him during the January transfer window. Sporting CP might not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season. They will find it difficult to replace him in January. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Arsenal and Chelsea need Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal could certainly use another quality striker, especially with with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently. The Swedish international would be a major upgrade on the Brazilian. He is at the peak of his powers and he will want to compete at the highest level. Arsenal could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite underwhelming since the move to the Premier League.

The Swedish international is likely to cost a premium and remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are ready to break the bank for him. He managed to pick up 43 goals and 15 assists for the Portuguese club last season and he has a £84 million release clause in his contract. It is assumed that Sporting CP will demand it to be paid in full when his suitors come calling.