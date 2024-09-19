Arsenal player open to leave the club in January to join Champions League giants

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal could lose one of their players in the January transfer window with a possible move to Serie A being reported.

According to The Sun, Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is attracting interest from three Serie A clubs and the player is keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Japan international is being chased by Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus, with the player exploring the opportunity to move back to Serie A in January.

The Gunners signed the Japanese defender from Bologna in 2021, with the player proving to be a clever signing by the Arsenal recruitment team.

Tomiyasu is a versatile player who can play as a left-back, right-back and as a centre-back.

He was signed by the Gunners to add depth to their defensive positions and his arrival has worked well for the Premier League giants.

However, the player’s time in North London has been highly affected by injuries. The defender is currently out with a knee issue.

As per the report, the Premier League club are expected to demand £25m for the versatile defender.

Inter Milan, the current Serie A champions, have made the Arsenal defender their number one target for the January transfer window.

They are currently leading the race to sign the player against their Serie A rivals.

Even though the defender is currently out with an injury, his playing time at the club would still be limited.

Arsenal have increased their defensive depth

With Jurrien Timber returning to full fitness this season and the Gunners adding Riccardo Calafiori to their defense in the summer, Tomiyasu is expected to spend more time on the bench than on the pitch.

A move away from the Gunners will offer him the opportunity to play regular football.

His potential move away from the club will not be received well by the fans who admire the player.

His attitude every time he represents the Gunners is fantastic and he is the kind of player who puts his body on the line for the team.