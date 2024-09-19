(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal kicked off their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Italian side Atalanta with one star creating a unique piece of history.

The Gunners had David Raya to thank after after the Spaniard produced a brilliant double save in the second half as he saved Mateo Retegui’s penalty and the rebound.

Mikel Arteta’s side defended well, but going forward they struggled, with Gabriel Martinelli firing a brilliant chance over the bar after being played in by Sterling.

However, despite not getting the three points Sterling, who arrived on loan from Chelsea on deadline made history as he came on as a second half substitute.

The 29-year-old became the first English player to play in the Champions League for four different clubs after previously appearing for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Arsenal will be hoping Sterling can make an impact for them over the course of the season and the Gunners now face a trip to Sterling’s former club City on Sunday, with their next Champions League game at the Emirates against Paris Saint Germain on October 1st.

Sterling creates history

This was Sterling’s first Champions League appearance for Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to win the trophy for the first time in their history this season.