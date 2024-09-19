Arsenal kicked off their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Italian side Atalanta with one star creating a unique piece of history.
The Gunners had David Raya to thank after after the Spaniard produced a brilliant double save in the second half as he saved Mateo Retegui’s penalty and the rebound.
Mikel Arteta’s side defended well, but going forward they struggled, with Gabriel Martinelli firing a brilliant chance over the bar after being played in by Sterling.
However, despite not getting the three points Sterling, who arrived on loan from Chelsea on deadline made history as he came on as a second half substitute.
The 29-year-old became the first English player to play in the Champions League for four different clubs after previously appearing for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Arsenal will be hoping Sterling can make an impact for them over the course of the season and the Gunners now face a trip to Sterling’s former club City on Sunday, with their next Champions League game at the Emirates against Paris Saint Germain on October 1st.
Sterling creates history
This was Sterling’s first Champions League appearance for Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to win the trophy for the first time in their history this season.
Raheem Sterling becomes the first English player to represent four different clubs in the Champions League ????????? pic.twitter.com/x7iv5lXr4t
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2024
Havertz continues his poor big game record when having to defend more(that’s now 1 goal in the last 11 Champions league games, Arteta should have brought in a big game striker as the burden is too much for just Havertz to perform well for 50 games, with no real big game back up), but it’s not just him, Jesus was also a no show and the passing of the whole forward line was poor tonight.
We lacked that cutting edge up front, which goes missing in the big games and is more highlighted for all to see, especially in Europe, where games are tight as per last year.
Great in defence and world class in that department (with the exception to Parteys poor disappointed performance).
Raya, a definite man of the match, with the back four coming close to outstanding to earn us a point on a difficult man to man marking game tonight.
Changes are needed for this weekend, Arteta may need to make a few tactical changes and take a risk with his forward selection and definitely drop Partey.