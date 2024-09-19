(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal could lose of their key players next year with interest increasing in his services from the Middle East.

According to Teamtalk, midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Gunners have already identified his replacement and that could initiate a transfer battle with their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Partey has entered the final year of his contract at the club and Arsenal have not shown any desire to offer him a new contract.

The former Atletico Madrid man is expected to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are showing interest in his services, as per the report.

The Saudi negotiators have been in contact with the Arsenal midfielder since June in order to reach an agreement with him.

They want to agree a deal with him in the January transfer window and personal terms and other formalities are expected to be discussed soon with the midfielder.

Among the European clubs, Juventus have been credited with interest in Partey.

The Premier League giants have started searching the market for their replacement of Partey.

Arsenal could target Spain’s Euro 2024 winner

They added Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad this summer but next summer, they could target a move for his teammate Martin Zubimendi.

The Spaniard was close to joining Liverpool but snubbed a move to Anfield in the last minute to stay at his boyhood club.

Arsenal could offer him the opportunity to come to the Premier League, something that might not go well with Liverpool who still retain an interest in the player.

The Gunners eyed a move for another midfielder this summer but failed to make more signings in that position.

They target Youssouf Fofana, who eventually joined AC Milan while a move for free agent Adrien Rabiot could not happen because of the player’s wage demands.