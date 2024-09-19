14-year-old Arsenal wonderkid sets new UEFA Youth League record

Max Dowman (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images for DFB)

Arsenal’s 14-year-old sensation Max Dowman has scored for the Gunners in their UEFA Youth League clash with Atalanta today, becoming the youngest ever goal-scorer in the competition’s history.

The teenager is a lot younger than most of his teammates and opponents, but clearly seems like a huge talent with a big future in the game as he already starts to make an impact in the higher age groups.

See below as journalist Connor Humm confirmed this superb record for Dowman after he found the back of the net for Arsenal today…

Arsenal’s youngsters are currently losing this game, but Dowman’s impact will no doubt be exciting for the club’s fans as they can perhaps start to expect another real wonderkid to make it into their senior side before too long.

Ethan Nwaneri notably became the youngest player to appear in a Premier League game about two years ago, when he got on the pitch for Arsenal against Brentford when he was still only 15.

Nwaneri is now expected to have more of a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s team this season, especially now that club captain Martin Odegaard is injured, leaving a gap to be filled in midfield.

Dowman will surely look at someone like Nwaneri, as well as Arsenal’s star player Bukayo Saka, who also rose up through the academy, as inspirations for the coming years as he could surely be the academy’s next big success story.