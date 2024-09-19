(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal kicked off their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Atalanta, but managed to do something they haven’t done in ten years.

Both teams had chances to win the game but the Gunners were indebted to David Raya that they got a point after he made a brilliant double save as he first saved Mateo Retegui’s penalty and then kept out the rebound.

Arsenal defended well, but in what will be a slight concern to Mikel Arteta they really didn’t offer much going forward, which will need to change if they are going to get a positive result against Manchester City on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli arguably had Arsenal’s best chance of the game but he fired over the bar from a good position when played in by Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal’s attacking woes were highlighted by one stat from Squawka which confirmed the six shots the Gunners managed against Atalanta was their lowest in a Champions League away game for ten years.

Arsenal’s attacking woes highlighted by one stat