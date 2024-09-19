Aston Villa could be offered swap deal to sign league winning defender

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa made a number of new signings in the summer transfer window.

After their qualification to the Champions League, the club backed manager Unai Emery financially to make moves in the market and strengthen the squad.

Among the high profile signings made by the club this summer, Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen arrived from the club from Everton and Chelsea respectively.

Aston Villa have started the new season in fine form, with the club sitting comfortably in fifth position in the league and winning their first Champions League match of the season.

They are now being linked with a move for defender who won the league last season.

According to Inter Live, Inter Milan could offer a swap deal to the Premier League club involving Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands star has been linked with a move away from the club for a long time and it could finally happen soon with the Italian giants ready to offload him and interested in signing Jacob Ramsey in a potential swap deal.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is an admirer of the England youth international and wants to sign him for his team.

The Premier League club could be tempted into a swap deal with Inter since they are looking for a new right-back.

Denzel Dumfries will fit in well at Aston Villa

Dumfries is the type of player who could shine at Villa with his attacking ability adding more threat to the final third under Emery.

A swap deal could work in favour of both the clubs and give the players a new start at a club where they will be given more playing time and offered a more important role.

It remains to be seen if Villa would be interested in selling Ramsey, who is a talented, homegrown player.