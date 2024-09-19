(Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Tottenham youngster Lucas Bergvall is set to be rewarded with more game time over the next ten days after impressing against Coventry City according to reports.

Bergvall was handed his full debut against Coventry in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as Spurs scraped through thanks to two late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

Before the game against Coventry Bergvall, who arrived at Spurs this summer had been limited to just 31 minutes of action, and he will be hoping his performance will see him get more opportunities in upcoming games.

Bergvall to be rewarded with more game time

GIVEMESPORT have reported that after his first start Bergvall is set to be rewarded with more game time in the next ten days with Spurs facing fixtures against Brentford and Manchester United in the Premier League, whilst they also take on Qarabag in the Europa League.

Despite struggling against Coventry, Bergvall was certainly one of the better performers on the night for Ange Postecoglou’s side and the decision to take the midfielder off was met with frustration from some sections of the away end.

GIVEMESPORT add that Tottenham’s backroom staff have been impressed with the teenager and how he’s adapted to life at the club.

Competition for places in the Spurs midfield is fierce and Bergvall is competing with the likes of James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and fellow summer signing Archie Gray.

The report states that Postecoglou had been keen to ease Bergvall into the team and identified the Carabao Cup as an ideal opportunity.

Opportunities will be there for Bergvall and it’s likely the Europa League will see him given a chance to impress and try and nail down a regular spot in the starting line-up.

Spurs need to make sure they don’t rush their summer signing into action and they may manage his minutes carefully as he continues to adjust to England and the Premier League.