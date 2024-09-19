Arsenal face struggle to seal transfer of “key player” who is performing “very well” for Euro giants

Yann Bisseck in action against Man City (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal could struggle to seal the transfer of Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck as Fabrizio Romano has played down the recent links.

The Gunners have been reported to have an interest in Bisseck via a report from Inter Live, who have stated that a €25million bid could be a possibility for this January due to a desire to replace the injury-prone Takehiro Tomiyasu.

However, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down these transfer rumours, saying that nothing is happening at the moment between Arsenal and Bisseck, or between Arsenal and Inter.

The Italian journalist has made it clear he’s not aware of there being any real substance to this story, whilst also stressing that the Germany international is an important player to Inter, so even if AFC were to show an interest, it would probably be a difficult deal to get done.

Bisseck transfer looks difficult for Arsenal

It may well be that Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in someone more reliably available than Tomiyasu has been, but it seems Bisseck is not on the market, so this story seems unlikely to go anywhere.

“I’m aware there have been some stories linking Arsenal with an interest in Yann Bisseck, but in all honesty there is nothing at the moment,” Romano said.

“No talks, no contacts, zero so far. He’s a key player for Inter and he just joined one year ago so they’re not planning for anything now, Bisseck is doing very well.”

Arsenal have very good depth in defence after the summer signing of Riccardo Calafiori, while Jurrien Timber has also come back strongly after missing basically all of last season due to injury, so it perhaps doesn’t make much sense for someone like Bisseck to be a priority for the north Londoners at this moment in time.