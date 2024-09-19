(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson has been the subject of criticism from Tottenham fans in the last few days.

The winger has performed poorly in the North London derby when Spurs lost against their arch rivals.

Following the 1-0 defeat against the Gunners at the Tottenham Stadium, fans of the club have taken to social media to abuse the young player.

The constant hate and criticism that the player received forced him to quit Instagram and deactivate his account.

Johnson received some good chances against Arsenal but he failed to make the most of those situations and the defeat against a weakened Arsenal side has been too difficult to swallow for Tottenham fans.

Johnson bounced back from his poor form and criticism from the fans by scoring the winner in Tottenham’s EFL Cup clash against Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Late goals from Djed Spence and Johnson made sure Tottenham avoid embarrassment in the third round of the EFL Cup.

After the match, Johnson avoided celebrating with the fans when Son Heung-min took him closer to the fans, showing his disappointment towards the Tottenham fans.

This was our MATCH WINNER Brennan Johnson. Look what people done to him he didn’t even want to celebrate after all the crap he has recieved from our fans. Keep pushing Brennan and thanks for saving us tonight 👏🏻#THFC #COYS #COVTOT #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/TwrjJ4wJ03 — SeanSlaterTHFC 💫 (@SeanSlaterTHFC) September 18, 2024

The Tottenham winger is a talented player who has all the attributes to become a top player and the club have complete faith in his ability.

They have invested a lot in the player and they are confident of the player performing well for them.