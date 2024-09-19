Chelsea backed to get approval for sensational deal that will herald a new dawn for the Blues

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Despite massive upheaval both on and off the pitch at Chelsea, the West London outfit are still moving forward.

The Blues have changed beyond all recognition over the past few seasons, however, thanks to the business nous of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, they have remained reasonably competitive and have continued to buy best-in-class players as and when possible.

Chelsea could move away from Stamford Bridge

Commercially it would appear that there are still vast improvements that can be made at the club, with perhaps the biggest decision of all being whether Chelsea should move away from Stamford Bridge or not.

That’s certainly something that former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, believes the club would get approval for, and it would almost certainly be a game-changer for the club.

“I don’t see any problem with Chelsea and an infrastructure project like a (new) stadium,” Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“There’ll be a queue of people waiting to do that.

“Certainly, Todd Boehly or Clearlake – who aren’t one big happy family at the moment – would have the access to make a major project like this happen.

“Earl’s Court has been talked about for many years as a location and it makes sense, but with that location, it ain’t gonna be cheap – that’s for sure.

“The upset of traffic and for residents will be huge but upgrading Stamford Bridge is just too difficult to do.”

It isn’t clear which space in Earl’s Court would be targeted as a potential new stadium site, and as Wyness attests, it would cause incredible upheaval for the locals.

However, if the Blues truly want to consider themselves amongst the world’s elite, then they have to explore the option.

Selling Stamford Bridge would arguably make the club a pretty penny, and that could offset any costs that might otherwise cripple the club when building a new stadium.

Top photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images