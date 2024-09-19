(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.

The 27-year-old left-back has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Enzo Maresca and club sources expect him to secure an exit in the coming months as per Football Insider. The England international is unlikely to get ample game time and he will need to move on in order to play regularly.

The defender has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2020. He has missed a total of 107 matches since then due to various injury problems.

Chilwell is at the peak of his career right now, and he will look to get it back on track. It will be interesting to see if you can find a suitable destination for himself midway through the season. He has shown his quality with Leicester City in the past and he has impressed at Chelsea from time to time. There is no doubt that he is good enough to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for most mid-table clubs.

Chelsea hoping to sell Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have adequate depth in the left back area and they are looking to cash in on the 27-year-old Englishman, and invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad. It remains to be seen whether they can improve the side by selling their fringe players in January.

The defender has now returned from his injury layoff and he has joined first team training. It will be interesting to see if he can convince the manager to give him opportunities in the coming weeks by impressing in training first.

If he manages to get back to his best, he could be a very useful player for Chelsea.

Top Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images