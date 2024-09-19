Chelsea run out of patience with expensive flop who could leave in January

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been busy in the last few transfer windows to add quality and depth to their squad.

The Blues have splashed the cash on new players and strengthened all the positions in the squad.

Most of their recent signings have not worked well for the club but nobody has failed to deliver more at Stamford Bridge in the recent past than Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The young attacker joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk in a big money move, costing the Blues a whopping £88.5m (via Sky Sports).

According to Teamtalk, the Premier League giants have run out of patience with the winger and they are ready to part ways in the January transfer window.

The player has not been used by manager Enzo Maresca enough this season, with Mudryk only getting 61 minutes of action in the league.

French club Marseille are showing interest in offering the expensive flop a way out of Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea might not be able to sell the player permanently in January but they could offload the player on loan, with the French club currently looking for a temporary move for the player.

The arrival of wide players like Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto at the club over the summer has pushed Mudryk down the pecking order at the club.

Mykhailo Mudryk has no future at Chelsea

With the Blues attack working well in his absence, he is moving further away from the starting line up every single week.

His move has been a massive failure and considering the amount of money that Chelsea paid to sign him, it would not be an overstatement to say that the player is among the biggest flops in the league in recent history.

It is unlikely to see Mudryk turnaround his Chelsea career and it appears that only a change of scenery can help him and his declining career at the moment.