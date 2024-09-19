LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates with teammates Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto and Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea after scoring his team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality right back in 2025 and Freiburg’s Kiliann Sildillia, Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode and Geovany Quenda of Sporting Lisbon are on their radar.

The right-back department requires additions and all three players could prove to be quality additions for the Blues. According to TBR Football, Chelsea are monitoring Jules Kounde and Jeremie Frimpong as well, but they are more likely to move for future prospects like Sildillia, Kayode or Quenda.

Chelsea currently have Malo Gusto and Reece James as their right-back options. While there is no doubt that both of them are quality players, they have had their fair share of injury problems and the Blues need more depth at their disposal.

Sildillia, Kayode and Quenda have done well for their respective clubs and they could be quality long-term investments for Chelsea as well. They have the quality to compete at the highest level and Chelsea could provide them with the platform to showcase their potential.

The Blues are one of the biggest clubs in the world and any young player would be attracted to the prospect of joining them. Regular football in England could accelerate their development and help them fulfil their potential.

Chelsea keen on defensive trio

Sildillia (22) and Kayode (20) have already established themselves as important players for their respective clubs and they will be tempted to take on a new challenge with a move to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Quenda (17) is versatile enough to operate as the right sided winger as well, and he could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack going forward.

It will be interesting to see which of the three players Chelsea decide to press ahead with a move for. They have the resources and the pull to attract all of them.

