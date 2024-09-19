WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Enzo Maresca, the Chelsea manager looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Chelsea FC at Molineux on August 25, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in selling Benoit Badiashile if the right offer arrives in the near future.

The 23-year-old defender has struggled for regular game time since joining the club from AS Monaco and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in January.

The French defender certainly has the quality to compete at a high level, and he could be a key player for most mid-table clubs. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are looking to cash in on the player along with a few others.

It seems that the Blues are now looking to clear the deadwood from the club. Badiashile has made just 35 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in 2023 for a fee of £32.7 million. He will be disappointed to have failed to make his mark at the club so far and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Benoit Badiashile needs a fresh start

Ideally, the Frenchman would have liked to prove himself in the Premier League, but it seems that he is unlikely to get ample opportunities anymore. Enzo Maresca has been ruthless since his arrival, and he is ready to get rid of the fringe players.

The French defender finds himself on the chopping block and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He needs to join a club he will play regularly. The 23 year-old is quite young and he could develop into a top class player with the right guidance and regular game time. He needs to get his career back on track with regular football and leaving Chelsea would be ideal for him as well.

Top Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images