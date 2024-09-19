MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 12: Reece James of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea have major concerns over Reece James’ injury record.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries and fitness-related problems for most of his senior career with his latest setback coming in the form of a hamstring strain.

The right-back, who was made the Blues’ captain last year, has yet to feature this season and there remains uncertainty over when he could be fit enough to play.

With Malo Gusto also unavailable, Axel Disasi was forced to play at right-back against Bournemouth last time out.

Chelsea’s Reece James injury concerns could force Enzo Maresca into tough decision

Consequently, according to a recent report from TBR Football, Enzo Maresca has concerns over the right-back position and its lack of depth.

Therefore, ahead of the summer transfer window, the Italian manager would like to recruit a new full-back with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Barcelona’s Jules Kounde among his shortlisted targets.

Whether or not Chelsea pursue a marquee-type signing like either of the aforementioned pair remains to be seen.

However, if the club look to continue with their ‘youth-and-potential’ policy, the likes of Freiburg’s Kiliann Sildillia, Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode and Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda are also under consideration.

James has four years left on his contract but has started just five Premier League games since the beginning of last season.

Top photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images.