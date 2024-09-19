Fabrizio Romano singles out “two great additions” for Chelsea as he makes prediction about their season

Chelsea FC
Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on Chelsea and their work in the summer window, singling out the additions of Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho for praise.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the Daily Briefing column, Romano said he expected good things from Chelsea this season after the work they did on their squad in the window just gone.

Romano spoke about Noni Madueke and Newcastle transfer interest, but he also felt it was generally a summer of good decisions at Stamford Bridge as they put together an improved squad for new manager Enzo Maresca.

It’s taken some time for this Chelsea project to get going, but Romano now believes we can expect a good season for the Blues, perhaps suggesting he expects an improvement on their 6th place finish under Mauricio Pochettino last term.

Joao Felix of Chelsea (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Chelsea signings praised by Fabrizio Romano

“I think Chelsea got this decision on Madueke right, and it’s part of a strong summer on the market overall for the Blues. I’d say they look better than last season – Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix are two great additions and of course they also added more players,” Romano said.

“I think they have a very good squad; they need to find the right balance under Maresca but I expect Chelsea to have a good season.”

Chelsea fans will hope all this work bringing in top young players will finally start to show results this term.

