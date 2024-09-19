Commentator suggests West Ham overpaid for summer transfer

Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United certainly did some decent business in the summer transfer market, with technical director, Tim Steidten, working his contact book to great effect.

The German didn’t seem to be out of the headlines as one big name after another came through the London Stadium doors.

For a club that struggled to bring in any new signings 12 months previously, until a late burst of action, it was a revelatory few months.

West Ham overpaid for Fullkrug says Bundesliga commentator

It’s possible that Steidten has bitten off more than he can chew, however.

Niclas Fullkrug, for example, hasn’t exactly set the Premier League alight, with Julen Lopetegui preferring to stick with Michail Antonio up front.

Now, ESPN commentator, Derek Rae, has suggested that the Hammers hierarchy have been mugged off by their Dortmund counterparts.

“Yes they probably have overpaid,” Rae told Hammers Chat.

“In Germany there is a price, then there is a Premier League price.

“At 31, Dortmund would have been happy with that fee, without a doubt. Also Fullkrug did not feel appreciated there.

“Dortmund didn’t have the greatest season last season, so it was felt like the right move to allow Fullkrug to depart.”

