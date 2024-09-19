Confirmed: The 11 games that Martin Odegaard will miss for Arsenal

(Photo by TERJE PEDERSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

He has become the driving force for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, but the Gunners are now going to have to do with captain, Martin Odegaard, for at least 11 games.

The Norwegian picked up an injury during the Nations League game against Austria, and it immediately brings to mind whether having international breaks so close to the start of a season are actually a worthwhile venture at all.

Martin Odegaard will miss 11 games for Arsenal

Players are just building their fitness back up, and as such can be susceptible to injuries, perhaps because timing is slightly out and players are that split second late into a tackle.

Whatever the issue, to lose such vital exponents for the best part of two months at an important part of the season clearly is the biggest of blows for Arteta and the squad to have to deal with.

AS have published details of the 11 games that Odegaard will miss, and it makes for grim reading if you’re an Arsenal supporter:

19 Sept – Atalanta (A) – Champions League

(A) – Champions League 22 Sept – Man City (A) – Premier League

(A) – Premier League 28 Sept – Leicester City (H) – Premier League

(H) – Premier League 1 Oct – Paris Saint-Germain (A) – Champions League

(A) – Champions League 5 Oct – Southampton (H) – Premier League

(H) – Premier League 19 Oct – Bournemouth (A) – Premier League

(A) – Premier League 22 Oct – Shakhtar Donetsk (H) – Champions League

(H) – Champions League 27 Oct – Liverpool (H) – Premier League

(H) – Premier League 2 Nov – Newcastle United (A) – Premier League

(A) – Premier League 6 Nov – Inter Milan (A) – Champions League

(A) – Champions League 10 Nov – Chelsea (A) – Premier League

If one considers the Premier League to be Arteta’s priority, the games against Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea loom largest, with respect to the other English top-flight opponents.

Missing half of the league stage in the newly revamped Champions League could also have dire consequences for the North Londoners.

There’s likely to be a temptation on all sides to get the player back as quickly as practicable, but Arsenal would be well advised not to rush Odegaard.

He’ll be required for the business end of the Premier League campaign and the latter stages of the Champions League if Arsenal qualify, so it’s time for others to step up in his stead.

Top photo by TERJE PEDERSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images