Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old Argentine international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league and top clubs want to secure his signature. According to Football Insider, Tottenham are hoping to tie him down to a new deal, but the player will only commit his long-term future to the club if they can match up to his ambitions.

He wants to compete for trophies regularly and compete at the highest level. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure Champions League qualification and improve their squad in the coming months.

Keeping Romero at the club will certainly be one of their priorities, but they need to raise their performance levels in order to keep the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are hoping to improve defensively and the South American has proven his quality for club and country. He is good enough to join a club like Real Madrid and he could help them improve defensively.

Cristiano Romero open to La Liga move

The report further claims that Romero is not ruling out a move to La Liga in future and he could easily follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić, who have joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in the past.

That said, the North London club will demand a massive fee for the 2022 World Cup winner and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are ready to break the bank for him. He is one of the best defenders in the world right now, and he is at the peak of his powers. He could transform Real Madrid defensively and help them win major trophies in the coming seasons. There is no doubt that the South American could be worth the investment.

Top Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images