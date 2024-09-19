David Moyes tipped to make Premier League return with familiar club

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

David Moyes has been tipped to make a return to Premier League management following Everton’s disastrous start to the season.

The Toffees, under current manager Sean Dyche, have failed to secure a single win, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after four straight league defeats.

In addition to their poor league form, Everton were knocked out of the League Cup in midweek by newly promoted side Southampton. The match ended 1-1 in normal time, but Southampton triumphed in the penalty shoot-out, further compounding Everton’s woes.

While there have been no official indications that Dyche’s job is under immediate threat, pressure is growing on the Everton boss to turn the club’s fortunes around. If results do not improve, speculation over his future could intensify.

David Moyes backed to make Everton return

Speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast, former Aston Villa star Nigel Reo-Coker suggested that David Moyes could be the ideal candidate to rescue Everton.

He said (quotes via The Sun):

“When you look at what’s happening now as well – yes Sean Dyche was (already there) – but Everton have been trending this same way for so long.

“I’m not putting it out there but there is a certain David Moyes who knows that club very well, inside out, who currently isn’t managing anyone.

“The pressure is different now on Sean Dyche, where Everton might look to change the manager and bring someone else in for new ideas or a fresh start.”

Moyes’ Everton legacy

David Moyes is no stranger to Goodison Park, having managed Everton for over a decade between 2002 and 2013. During his time with the Toffees, Moyes established Everton as a competitive Premier League side, guiding them to a fourth-place finish in 2005 and regularly keeping the club in the top half of the table despite limited resources.

His successful tenure earned him a move to Manchester United in 2013, although that chapter of his career was short-lived.

Could Moyes return to Goodison Park?

Everton have been in a downward spiral for several seasons, narrowly avoiding relegation in recent campaigns. Despite Dyche’s efforts to steady the ship, the current campaign has seen them regress even further.

The prospect of Moyes returning to Everton would certainly appeal to many fans who remember his time fondly. Known for his ability to work on a tight budget and instil discipline and organization, Moyes could bring the stability that Everton desperately need to avoid another relegation battle.