Man City set to open contract talks with 31-year-old whose deal expires in 2026

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to open contract negotiations with goalkeeper Ederson after the Brazilian’s head was turned following interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League earlier in the summer.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad both tried to tempt the 31-year-old by offering to make him football’s highest-paid player.

City rejected all offers though, which meant the former Benfica number one had to continue at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City keen to offer Ederson new contract

Now, according to recent reports, after seeing how the keeper started the season, City are happy and preparing to re-open talks over a new deal.

TBR Football claims the Premier League champions are keen to avoid a repeat scenario next summer, which could see them lose one of their most successful-ever players and are, therefore, hopeful of tying him down to a new deal.

Ederson’s current deal, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £100,000-per week, is due to expire in 2026.

The Cityzens are also rumoured to be in discussion with Rodri over a new deal which would see his wage closer to Kevin De Bruyne’s £400,000-per week earnings. Ederson will be hoping for a similar pay rise.

During his seven years in Manchester, the City keeper, who has also represented Brazil on 25 occasions, has kept 157 clean sheets in 338 games in all competitions.

