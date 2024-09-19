Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has reportedly been arrested for suspected links with an attempted import of as much as £600,000’s worth of cannabis into the UK.

The 33-year-old came up through the Gunners’ academy but never made much of an impact on their first-team, instead forging a career for himself in the lower leagues.

According to Sky News, Emmanuel-Thomas was detained by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in Gourock, Inverclyde, on Wednesday morning.

The report adds that Emmanuel-Thomas has since been charged after being interviewed by police in Scotland, while the drugs in question were seized at Stansted Airport in London.

60kg of cannabis was found by border patrol officers, with two women also charged over the incident.

David Phillips, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling – that includes both the couriers and the organisers.

“We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions, and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking.”