MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount of Manchester United react during a Manchester United Training Session at Carrington Training Ground on September 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Erik Ten Hag has admitted Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are both in contention to return against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Red Devils will travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday for their fifth Premier League clash of the season.

Coming into the fixture off the back of a 7-0 thumping over Championship side Barnsley in the EFL Cup earlier this week and a 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend, Ten Hag’s Reds are enjoying a mini purple patch.

And looking to make it three wins from three, the Dutchman has hopes of beating Oliver Glasner’s Eagles. The London club have yet to win in the league this season and sit 16th in the table.

Man United given double injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace

And Ten Hag has been handed an extra, and double, boost ahead of Saturday’s away clash.

Speaking to reporters, including the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, ahead of this weekend’s game in the capital, the United boss confirmed striker Rasmus Hojliund and midfielder Mason Mount are both ‘in contention’ to feature following their recent spells out with injury.

Although the pair could be named on United’s bench, fans may be forced to wait to see either return to match action after Ten Hag admitted he ‘won’t rush’ them back after concerns his players were ‘overloaded’ last season.

Top photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.