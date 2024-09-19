Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Man City & Barcelona players discussing going on strike

Jules Kounde and Rodri (Photos by Stuart Franklin and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has admitted he expects players and footballing institutions will talk again about the possibility of players going on strike if there aren’t changes made to the footballing schedule.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been among the big names to speak in recent times about the fact that players are concerned about how many games there are now, with the seasons seeming to get busier every year.

Other players such as Barcelona’s Jules Kounde and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson have said similar, and Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, admits he could see talks taking place to try to resolve this situation.

Romano also sympathises with the players, whilst adding that the quality of the game also suffers if the biggest stars are too tired, overworked, and not at their best when they get on the pitch.

“Rodri has also been one of a few players, along with Jules Kounde, Alisson and Thibaut Courtois, to raise the important issue of players now being expected to compete in so many games, hinting that they could be forced to go on strike over the heavy schedule,” Romano said.

“I understand the players’ position. It’s many games, and of course they have excellent salaries but at the same time it’s still your life and they want to rest more also to offer better performances when they play. This topic will be discussed again with the institutions, I’m sure.”

While us fans enjoy seeing more football games, it is important to remember that, no matter how much footballers are paid, their health and wellbeing has to be taken seriously, and there will surely be risks associated with playing so much more often, with the modern game also so much more physically demanding and intensive than it was, perhaps even just ten or fifteen years ago.