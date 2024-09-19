Jamie Gittens celebrates (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Arsenal and Manchester United both had scouts present to watch Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge in the Champions League last night, with English youngster Jamie Gittens undoubtedly stealing the show.

The 20-year-old, who previously also had spells in the academies of Chelsea and Manchester City, is starting to make a name for himself at Dortmund, and he will surely have caught the eye of some big clubs last night with his two goals against Brugge.

Before the game, it was reported that Arsenal and Man Utd would be among the clubs to have scouts at the game on a transfer mission, even if specific names were not reported on by Het Nieuwsblad, with translation and further information and insight from Sport Witness.

It was not immediately clear who these clubs might be watching, and it may be that Gittens was not initially on their radar, though one imagines he surely will be now.

Gittens transfer: Will the exciting England youngster head back to the Premier League?

We previously saw Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham making their name as youngsters at Dortmund, and it’s no surprise to now see BBC Sport focusing on Gittens after last night’s heroics.

One imagines if the England Under-21 international keeps playing like this it will lead to top Premier League clubs trying to bring him back here, with both Arsenal and United already arguably in need of signings out wide.

Arsenal brought in Raheem Sterling on loan this season, but he probably isn’t a long-term option, while Gabriel Martinelli has gone off the boil in recent times, so Gittens could be an important addition to Mikel Arteta’s front line.

United, meanwhile, recently let Sancho leave to join Chelsea, while Antony’s form has been a major disappointment since he joined two years ago, with Gittens perhaps an ideal upgrade in that area of the pitch.