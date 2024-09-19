“One of my favourite players” – Ian Wright lavishes praise on Arsenal-linked star

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, working for ITV, looks on ahead of kick-off in the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 21, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ian Wright has lavished praise upon Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, labelling him as ‘one of his favourite players to watch’ right now.

The Brazilian arrived at the City Ground last summer from Corinthians and played 36 times across all competitions — including 32 Premier League outings.

Murillo played a key role in helping keep Forest in the top flight despite suffering a four-point deduction, registering team-highs for shots blocked (24), interceptions (37), clearances (188) and passes completed (1,123) in Premier League play.

In fact, Murillo impressed so much that he was linked with several top Premier League clubs, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming in July that Arsenal had enquired about him before they eventually moved for Riccardo Calafiori.

Wright lavishes praise on Arsenal-linked Murillo

Murillo continues to impress, most recently helping Forest to a memorable and shock 1-0 win away against Liverpool last weekend.

Legendary Arsenal striker Wright has lavished praise upon Murillo for his performance at Anfield.

“The way they defended, you know, he’s getting to be one of my favourite players to watch, Murillo at the back for Forest,” Wright told his Wrighty’s House podcast (via TBR).

“He’s so good, he’s so good on the ball. He’s passing out of defence, he’s very good.”

Alongside new arrival Calafiori, Arsenal can also field William Saliba, Gabriel and Jurrien Timber at centre-back, with Arteta spoilt for choice in that area of the pitch.

However, both Calafiori and Timber often play at full-back, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Jakub Kiwior seemingly slipping down Mikel Arteta’s depth chart.

If Murillo keeps up his current form, Arsenal may well be tempted to make contact with Forest once again as the January window approaches.

Top photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images