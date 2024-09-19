(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is attracting interest from Italian champions Inter Milan.

They are prepared to sign the 27-year-old Italian international next summer as a potential replacement for Yann Sommer. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to sanction his departure.

According to a report from Milan Live, Inter Milan are willing to offer £25 million for the goalkeeper, but the report states that Tottenham will demand a lot more for him if they decide to let him leave.

Vicario has established himself as a key player for Tottenham since joining the club and he has adapted to the Premier League quickly. Even though he has been criticised for his vulnerability while dealing with set pieces, his overall game is quite assured and he will be expected to develop into a top class player for the club in the near future.

Sommer has a contract with Inter Milan until 2026 and the Italian giants are already planning ahead. Vicario is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be the ideal replacement for the Swiss international. It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player in the coming months.

Spurs are looking to put together a squad capable of pushing for trophies and competing in the UEFA Champions League regularly. Selling their best players would be a major blow for the club, and it would not be surprising if they decided to turn down any approach for the Italian.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to his homeland could be attractive for the player, especially when a big club like Inter Milan comes calling. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

