“Where is he now?” – Jamie Carragher stuns studio with brutal dig at Gareth Southgate during Champions League coverage

Jamie Carragher took a light-hearted jab at former England manager Gareth Southgate during a segment on the CBS Sports Golazo show.

After being asked by host Kate Abdo about the best goal he ever scored, Carragher reminisced about his header on his full debut at Anfield, humorously recalling that he was marked by Southgate at the time.

Carragher quipped, “Where is he now?” in reference to Southgate’s current status as the recently resigned England manager.

The remark caused quite a stir in the studio, with Thierry Henry responding with an astonished “Oh wow,” while Micah Richards followed with a small laugh and his own surprised “Wow.”

The moment was followed by a brief awkward silence, as the studio seemed susprised by Carragher’s playful dig.

Watch Carragher trolling Southgate below:

Gareth Southgate catching strays from @Carra23 ? While Thierry reveals the best goal he ever scored was the game-winner against Leeds when he returned to Arsenal ?? pic.twitter.com/Q5BaqkrYkU — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2024

Southgate’s time as England manager

Southgate enjoyed a somewhat decent run as England manager before resigning earlier in July this year.

He led the national team to impressive results in major tournaments. Under his guidance, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, made it to the final of UEFA Euro 2020, and more recently, reached the final of UEFA Euro 2024, where they narrowly lost to Spain.

Despite reaching multiple finals, he failed to win anything. He faced strong criticism for his tactics in key matches, and his failure to get the best out of the current squad which has been widely regarded as the new Golden Generation.