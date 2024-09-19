“I can’t take it anymore” – Premier League winner shares emotional decision to retire over health issues

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Sevilla legend Jesus Navas has announced that chronic pain is forcing him to retire from professional football.

Navas, a World Cup winner and two-time European Champion with Spain, revealed that he has been battling chronic discomfort for the past four years.

The intensity of the pain has reached a level where competing in matches and living his day-to-day life has become increasingly challenging.

Navas confessed that the pain has significantly impacted his personal life, making it difficult to spend quality time with his children.

The right-back said he hopes to continue playing until December but acknowledged that retirement is inevitable due to his deteriorating condition.

As quoted by The Sun, Navas explained:

“Hopefully I can make it until December, because every game starts to be more difficult.

“I’ve been in this situation for four years. It is a wear and tear, it is getting more and more, more and more continuous, more intense.

“It’s complicated – when you finish a game, I haven’t been able to talk for two or three days, which becomes complicated.

“I can’t take it anymore, it’s a health issue. There are days when I can’t be with my children. I have it decided.”

Navas’ time in the Premier League

In 2013, Navas moved to Manchester City, where he contributed to the club’s rise to prominence in the Premier League, becoming an important part of City’s attacking setup under manager Manuel Pellegrini and later Pep Guardiola.

Known for his blistering speed and ability to deliver accurate crosses, Navas played a key role in City’s success, contributing to their Premier League title win in 2013-14. He was also part of the squad that secured two League Cup trophies.

While he wasn’t prolific in terms of goals, his consistent performances on the right flank and his adaptability as both a winger and occasional full-back made him a reliable asset during his four years at the club.

Jesus Navas: A Sevilla legend

Having spent the majority of his career at Sevilla, Navas is regarded as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

He was instrumental in their multiple Europa League triumphs and became the first player to reach 500 appearances for the Andalusian side.

Known for his lightning pace and pinpoint crosses, Navas was a fan favourite at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

As he prepares to hang up his boots, Navas is set to continue his association with Sevilla, transitioning into a backroom role through a lifetime contract with the club.