Joelinton plans Newcastle exit months after signing £150k-a-week deal

Newcastle United star Joelinton is already thinking about his future plans, despite signing a new deal at St James’ Park recently.

The striker turned midfielder has enjoyed a successful time at Newcastle after initially struggling at the club.

He joined the club in a then club record move and failed to adapt to the tough conditions of the Premier League.

The striker joined Newcastle United five years ago and has since then become a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

He now has a long term contract at the club and his new deal has made him one of the highest earners at Newcastle.

Joelinton has plans to return to his homeland in the future and a move back to the club where his career began.

Speaking to UOL, as quoted by Newcastle World, Joelinton said:

“God willing, one day I hope to return and end my career at Sport, the club where I started.

“But I also want to play for other clubs in Brazil. Sao Paulo were a club I followed too, it’s a very big club in our (Brazilian) football.

“I like Palmeiras a lot too, I have a friend who is a Palmeiras fan and he says I’m going to play there. They’re two clubs that I really admire. Maybe one day I’ll be able to play for one of them.”

He has been a brilliant servant for the Magpies and has helped the club reach new heights under the leadership of manager Eddie Howe.

The fans have adored him during his time in the Premier League. His attitude towards the betterment of the team has resonated with the fans.

The midfielder has become a crucial part of the Newcastle United setup and he is going to be missed when he leaves the club.