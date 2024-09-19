West Ham United given hope in pursuit of Brighton playmaker

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Julio Enciso during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Manchester United FC at Amex Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Julio Enciso is weighing up his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has just two years left on his contract and has so far failed to give any indication that he wants to renew.

Consequently, failure to extend the 20-year-old’s deal between now and the end of the season could see club owner Tony Bloom forced to listen to offers for the Paraguay international.

West Ham interested in Brighton’s Julio Enciso

Enciso is admired by several top European clubs, and, according to a recent report from Fichajes, is also on West Ham United’s radar.

The Hammers are looking to add technical quality to their already impressive attack, with Brighton’s number 10 high on Julen Lopetegui’s wishlist.

The Seagulls signed the Caaguazu-born playmaker from Libertad in 2022 for a modest £6 million.

And while the South American thinks about leaving the AMEX Stadium next summer, the Seagulls will ensure his price tag is considerably higher than the fee they paid two years ago.

During his two years on the South Coast, Enciso, who also has 19 senior international caps to his name, has scored four goals and registered six assists in his first 45 games in all competitions.

